February Weather Has Returned

After 90 degree heat yesterday, we're waking up to a bitter north wind this morning, wind chills are in the 30s in spots. This afternoon will be cooler by about 30 degrees compared to yesterday. Highs will be near 60. Saturday is the coolest day on the seven day forecast. Temperatures will drop below freezing for a few hours Saturday morning, making it the coldest morning in over two weeks. Saturday afternoon will be pleasantly cool with highs near 50, light winds and sunny skies. We're warmer Sunday with south winds returning. There is a chance of a stray thunderstorm Sunday night into Monday morning. The first half of next week will be mild with highs in the 60s and 70s.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist