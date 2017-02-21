Texas A&M institute gets $20 million endowment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - A Texas A&M University institute that brings prominent scholars to the school to collaborate with faculty and students on research has been given a $20 million endowment.

The Texas A&M Foundation announced Monday that longtime donor and alumnus Jon L. Hagler will endow the Texas A&M University Institute for Advanced Study, which will be renamed the Hagler Institute for Advanced Study.

Texas A&M Foundation President Tyson Voelkel tells the Bryan-College Station Eagle (http://bit.ly/2m50yIi ) that the gift establishes the institute "in permanency."

Eighty-year-old Hagler, who lives in Dover, Massachusetts, said he looks at his contribution to the institute as a way to repay the university, which he believes helped him become the man he is today. Hagler graduated from the university in 1958. His career has included founding two investment firms.

Information from: The Eagle, http://www.theeagle.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.