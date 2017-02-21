Ex-police chief gets 40 years in prison for sex with minor - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Ex-police chief gets 40 years in prison for sex with minor

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) - A former North Texas police chief has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for enticing and having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl in 2015.

The Ellis County jury gave ex-Maypearl Chief Kevin Coffey maximum 20-year sentences Tuesday for each of two counts, one of sexual contact with a minor and one of sexual assault of a minor. State District Judge Cindy Ermatinger ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.

The girl's parents told police Coffey first contacted her through Facebook when she was 14. An arrest warrant says Coffey would ask the victim over video chat to perform sexual acts while naked, and that he exposed himself to her multiple times.

Maypearl, a town of about 900, is 30 miles southwest of Dallas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

