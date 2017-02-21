WFPD could soon have facial recognition technology

The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.