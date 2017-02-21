WFPD could soon have facial recognition technology - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD could soon have facial recognition technology

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Wichita Falls Police Department
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

New facial recognition technology could be on the way to the Wichita Falls police department to help investigate and enforce city crimes.
City council passed an ordinance Tuesday to apply for $59,000 dollars from the Homeland Security Grant Program for the new technology.
Manuel Borrego, Chief of Police, said it is becoming more popular among departments throughout the country and it is important to keep up.
    "We've got to get better with trying to clear some cases, getting some people identified and bringing justice to our victims," Chief Borrego said.
He adds facial recognition is an evolving technology and the biggest reason he wants it in Wichita Falls is for the protection of the citizens.

