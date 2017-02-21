Rollover crash sends one to the hospital - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Rollover crash sends one to the hospital

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A pin-in accident on Seymour Highway near Turkey Ranch Road sends a woman to the hospital around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.   

Wichita County Sheriff Duke said she was traveling west bound when she drove off the road for unknown reasons and hit an electricity pole. 

That pole broke off and the woman's car rolled over at least two times and ended up on its side. 

The jaws of life were used to cut the roof off the vehicle in order to free the woman. 

She was taken to the hospital by helicopter and her condition is unknown at this time, but Sheriff Duke said she was alert when leaving the accident.

Wichita County Sheriff's Office, WFFD and Wichita West VFD all responded to the scene. 

Traffic was backed up to Kell for about an hour.

Sheriff Duke said Oncor had to turn off the power on the north side of Seymour highway from the Dollar General to the city limit. 

According to Oncor's outage map online 279 customers have been impacted by the shut off, and as of 7:30 p.m. the power was off. 

Sheriff Duke said the Department of Public Safety will take over the investigation. 

