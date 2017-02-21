Wichita County Sheriffs to receive new vehicles

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The Wichita Falls County Commissioners approved a motion to purchase ten new vehicles for the Wichita County Sheriff's Office this year.

The plan is to buy eight Chevrolet Tahoe for patrolling and two Chevrolet Traverse that will be used to transport prisoners throughout the state.

The total cost is just over three hundred thousand dollars.

Sheriff's Deputy, Melvin Joyner said, having these new vehicles make it safer for their deputies and ends up saving the county money in repair costs.

“The more miles a vehicle has the higher the maintenance cost and it comes to a point where the maintenance outweighs buying a new vehicle,” said Joyner.

The department hopes to use these new vehicles for the next three to six years, but that can always change depending on the mileage of each unit.

The old units will be auctioned off, with the funds going back into the Wichita County general fund for future projects.

