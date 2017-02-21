Wichita County Sheriffs to receive new vehicles - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita County Sheriffs to receive new vehicles

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
Costs are expected just over $300,000 Costs are expected just over $300,000

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The Wichita Falls County Commissioners approved a motion to purchase ten new vehicles for the Wichita County Sheriff's Office this year.

The plan is to buy eight Chevrolet Tahoe for patrolling and two Chevrolet Traverse that will be used to transport prisoners throughout the state.

The total cost is just over three hundred thousand dollars.

Sheriff's Deputy, Melvin Joyner said, having these new vehicles make it safer for their deputies and ends up saving the county money in repair costs.

“The more miles a vehicle has the higher the maintenance cost and it comes to a point where the maintenance outweighs buying a new vehicle,” said Joyner.

The department hopes to use these new vehicles for the next three to six years, but that can always change depending on the mileage of each unit.

The old units will be auctioned off, with the funds going back into the Wichita County general fund for future projects.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:26 AM EDT2017-05-26 08:26:08 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-05-26 08:29:20 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought

    FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-05-26 07:25:22 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-05-26 07:25:22 GMT
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

  • Wichita County Mounted Patrol preparing for Championship Rodeo

    Wichita County Mounted Patrol preparing for Championship Rodeo

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:28:48 GMT
    The event takes place June 2nd - 4thThe event takes place June 2nd - 4th

    Since the 1950's the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo brought in crowds from all across Texoma. After unexpectedly shutting down in 2011 due to financial issues it is coming back and better than ever. Former Steer Wrestling World Champion Mickey Gee told me there is nothing better than a Texas rodeo. The Wichita county native spent many years attending the WCMP Rodeo with his father and knew when the gates closed in 2011 he had to do something to bring it back.

    Since the 1950's the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo brought in crowds from all across Texoma. After unexpectedly shutting down in 2011 due to financial issues it is coming back and better than ever. Former Steer Wrestling World Champion Mickey Gee told me there is nothing better than a Texas rodeo. The Wichita county native spent many years attending the WCMP Rodeo with his father and knew when the gates closed in 2011 he had to do something to bring it back.

    •   
Powered by Frankly