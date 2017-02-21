HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 21 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 21

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Electra's Xavier Waggoner dunking in the Tigers Bi-District matchup with Meridian. / Source: KAUZ Electra's Xavier Waggoner dunking in the Tigers Bi-District matchup with Meridian. / Source: KAUZ
Girls

Reg. I-3A Quarterfinal

Colorado City  43
#10 Bowie       54
BOW: trailed by as many as 17 in 1st qtr - Watch highlights to the right!

Semis: #10 Bowie vs #3 Wall, 6 p.m. Friday at Midland College

Reg. II-2A Quarterfinal

#7 Windthorst  48
#13 Hico          35
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 20 pts, Grace Hoegger 11

Semis: #7 Windthorst vs #1 Martin's Mill, 8:30 p.m. Friday in McKinney

Reg. III-1A Quarterfinal

Newcastle  24
#13 Lipan   52

TAPPS 1A Area Round

#6 Waxahachie Prep  36
#4 Notre Dame           53
ND: Keeley Johnston 17 pts, Sophie Luig 14, Sydney Chapa 12 - Watch highlights here!

Regional: #4 Notre Dame vs Dallas Tyler St./San Angelo Cornerstone, TBD

#3 Christ Academy         35
#2 De Soto Canterbury  52

Boys

Reg. I-5A Bi-District

Rider                      40
#19 Chisholm Trail  62 - Watch highlights here!

Reg. I-4A Bi-District

#12 Hirschi   57
Sweetwater  25

Area Rd: #12 Hirschi vs Mineral Wells, TBD

#18 Burkburnett  88
Big Spring           32
BURK: Darion Chafin 17 pts

Area Rd: #18 Burkburnett vs Kennedale, TBD Friday

Graham        62
Brownwood  49
GRA: Steven Kimberling 21 pts

Area Rd: Graham vs Midlothian Heritage, 6 p.m. Friday in Aledo

Reg. I-3A Bi-District

#22 Bowie  63
Tolar          51
BOW: Daniel Mosley 23 pts

Area Rd: #22 Bowie vs Brady, 6:30 p.m. Friday in Cisco

Nocona  57
Cisco     43
NOC: 1st playoff win since 1993 - Watch highlights here!

Area Rd: Nocona vs Jim Ned, 7 p.m. Thursday in Mineral Wells

Holliday       46
#7 Peaster  61
HOL: Noah Parker 12 pts

Reg. II-2A Bi-District

#10 Electra  60
Meridian      24 - Watch highlights above!

Area Rd: #10 Electra vs Tom Bean, TBD

#14 Petrolia  83
Hamilton       51

Area Rd: #14 Petrolia vs Lindsay, 7 p.m. Friday in Chico

Reg. I-1A Bi-District

Benjamin  62
Valley        78

Reg. III-1A Bi-District

Bellevue  62
Tioga       44

Area Rd: Bellevue vs Yantis, TBD

Forestburg  40
Dodd City    67

TAPPS 1A Area Rd.

Waxahachie Prep  36
#6 Notre Dame      58
ND: Jack Trivette 15 pts, Clay McElroy 13 - Watch highlights here!

Regionals: #6 Notre Dame vs #2 Granbury NCTA, TBD Saturday

