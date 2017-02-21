MSU Basketball Roundup: February 21

Cameron dialed in from long distance in 91-64 win over MSU

Cameron shots the lights out Tuesday night at Aggie Gym thumping Midwestern State 91-64 in the regular season finale.



The loss put a serious dent in MSU's Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament hopes, too. The Mustangs now need either Angelo State to defeat Eastern New Mexico or have the Rams drop both games this week to qualify for next week's tournament.



Cameron completed a season sweep of the Mustangs for the first time since 1990 handing MSU its largest loss since falling 81-52 at West Texas A&M on Jan. 20, 2005. It was CU's largest margin of victory over Midwestern since beating the then-Indians 115-76 (39 points) on Feb. 20, 1980 on the way to winning an NAIA national championship.



The Aggies did it with efficiency shooting 54.4 percent from the floor with 12 3-pointers as they scored on 39 of 69 possessions steadily creeping away for the 27-point victory.



Midwestern continued its trend of holding a lead in every game this season, but it was very brief.



B.J. Jenkins, who finished with a team-high 18 points, connected on the first of his four 3-pointers 57 seconds in to the contest to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead.



Cameron senior Trey Hall answered with one of his seven triples to give Cameron the lead for good 26 seconds later on his way to a game-high 23 points. The Aggies led by as many as 16 points in the first half and extended to lead to 28 late in the second half.



Cameron sophomore guard J.V. Long approached a triple-double with 20 points, eight rebounds and assists while Tyus Momoh (12 points, 4 rebounds) and Jalen Nicholas (10 points) chipped in double-figure efforts.



Magnus Richards added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs, who fell to 14-13 on the season and 7-11 in Lone Star Conference play.



Cameron improved to 17-11 and 10-8.

Aggies edge out Mustangs in Red River Rivalry, 82-78

A 14-4 Cameron run late in the fourth quarter propelled the Aggies to an 82-78 victory Tuesday evening in a back-and-forth Red River Rivalry matchup with Midwestern State at Aggie Gym.



A layup by Liz Cathcart with 6:14 remaining gave Midwestern State (8-17, 5-14 LSC) a 66-64 lead before a three-pointer by Jamie Bonnarens began a 14-4 Cameron (11-14, 9-10 LSC) spurt over the next 2:22 with Bonnarens connecting on a pair of triples and Savanna James and Cristina Soriano each adding four points during the run.



Midwestern State connected on six-straight free throws to pull back within two at 80-78 with 53 seconds to play. Soriano went 1-of-2 from the charity stripe on the next possession but the Mustangs were unable to even up the game in the final seconds with the Aggies prevailing, 82-78.



It was a high-scoring affair in the first 10 minutes with the Aggies claiming a 29-23 advantage after the opening period with Kristin Rydell shooting 5-of-5 from the floor to lead MSU with while James added 14 points to lead the Aggies.



The Mustangs began the second quarter on an 8-0 run with a three-pointer for Jennifer Arbuckle pushing the Mustangs in front at 31-29. MSU stretched its lead to as many as six with 1:30 to play after a Rydell layup before taking a 42-38 halftime lead.



Cameron evened up the contest midway through the third before going on a 9-3 run to move in front by six after three quarters of play.



Mica Schneider connected from deep twice in the early minutes of the fourth to help the Mustangs knot the game up at 64 apiece before the Cameron run.



