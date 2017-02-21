MSU Softball splits with Oklahoma Christian - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU Softball splits with Oklahoma Christian

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Midwestern's Peyton Helton winds up for a pitch vs. Oklahoma Christian. / Source: KAUZ Midwestern's Peyton Helton winds up for a pitch vs. Oklahoma Christian. / Source: KAUZ
NCAA Softball

Oklahoma Christian  3
Midwestern State     0
F/Gm 1

Oklahoma Christian  2
Midwestern State     3
F/Gm 2
MSU: Lauren Lindgren go-ahead 2-R HR, Hannah Springs solo HR

