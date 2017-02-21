HS Diamond scores and highlights: February 21 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond scores and highlights: February 21

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Rider's Madeline Naylor gets a hit up the middle vs. Archer City. / Source: KAUZ Rider's Madeline Naylor gets a hit up the middle vs. Archer City. / Source: KAUZ
Non District 

Softball

#10 Archer City  7
Rider                 3
AC: Eliot Hilbers Win, 6 K, Audry Lopez 2/3, 2B, 2 R, Maeley Herring 3/4, R
RID: Jansen King 1/2, RBI

Seymour    1
City View  16

Godley   15
Graham  3

Iowa Park  0
Henrietta  17
HEN: Kagen Campbell Win, 6 IP, 12 K, Zoie Parkey 4 H, 4 RBI

Olney    5
Bryson  11

Baseball

Seymour  2 
Hirschi     5

Windthorst  3
Bowie         4
F/(Mon)

