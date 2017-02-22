HS Soccer scores February 21 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores February 21

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls 

District 5-5A

Rider       2   
Sherman  0
RID: Keeley Ayala, Madi Davis G each

Wichita Falls  8 
Denison         0
WF: Alyssa Hollis 2 G, A, Alyssa Mullins 2 G, A 

District 3-4A

Bridgeport     1
Burkburnett  1
BURK: Marley Cooke G 

Hirschi   8
Decatur  0
HIR: Michinsi Montoya 4 G, A

Boys 

District 5-5A

Sherman 0
Rider    2
RID: Aaron Lange, Gage Simpson G each 

Wichita Falls 5 
Denison       0
WF: Richiy Acosta 2 G

District 3-4A

Bridgeport   3
Burkburnett 1
BURK: Jayden Bale G

Hirschi  0
Decatur  3

