Police identify woman who led them on high speed chase in to Oklahoma

Police identify woman who led them on high speed chase in to Oklahoma

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WCSO) (Source: WCSO)
DEVOL, OK (KAUZ) -

The woman who led police on a two-state chase early Wednesday morning has been identified.

Police said they were called to the 2000 block of Taft in Wichita Falls and made contact with 34-year-old Crystal Truitt who told the officers that someone was after her. A family member arrived at the scene and Truitt got in to the back seat of the vehicle. Officers were talking to the family member when Truitt exited the vehicle and got in the driver’s seat and attempted to leave.

Officers tried to stop Truitt from leaving and in the process one officer was knocked to the ground but was able to roll away from the vehicle and avoided being run over.

Truitt led police on a chase where speeds exceeded 100 mph at times. The chase went north on I-44 and across the Red River finally ending up in the parking lot of the Kiowa Casino in Devol, Oklahoma. Truitt ran from the vehicle and tried to enter the casino. Police caught up with her at the entrance where, after she refused to comply with orders, she was tased and taken into custody.

She was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest in a vehicle.

The injured officer was taken to United Regional where he was treated and released.

