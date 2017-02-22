2 Wichita Falls residents arrested for drugs after traffic stop - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

2 Wichita Falls residents arrested for drugs after traffic stop

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Dennis Bass and Anya Vanacker (Source WFPD) Dennis Bass and Anya Vanacker (Source WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Two Wichita Falls residents have been arrested for drug and other charges after a traffic stop.

On Tuesday morning, police pulled over a car for speeding in the 2400 block of Central Freeway. After investigating, police found a syringe with a clear liquid inside and a glass pipe with a white residue inside the vehicle. The residue tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Dennis Bass and the passenger was identified as 22-year-old Anya Vanacker. Both were taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance, they also had warrants out for their arrest.

At the jail, Bass was found to be in possession of methamphetamine after a more in-depth search.

