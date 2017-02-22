2 Wichita Falls residents arrested for drugs after traffic stop

Two Wichita Falls residents have been arrested for drug and other charges after a traffic stop.

On Tuesday morning, police pulled over a car for speeding in the 2400 block of Central Freeway. After investigating, police found a syringe with a clear liquid inside and a glass pipe with a white residue inside the vehicle. The residue tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Dennis Bass and the passenger was identified as 22-year-old Anya Vanacker. Both were taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance, they also had warrants out for their arrest.

At the jail, Bass was found to be in possession of methamphetamine after a more in-depth search.