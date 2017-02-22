Supreme Court orders new hearing for black Texas inmate

The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
An Iowa Park mother who lost her son after years of being bullied is now working on a project that she hopes will bring a stop to bullying. Roxanne Jones lost her son Tyler to bullying in 2014 after he committed suicide She now hopes to share his story through six anti-bullying billboards with her son's picture.
An Iowa Park mother who lost her son after years of being bullied is now working on a project that she hopes will bring a stop to bullying. Roxanne Jones lost her son Tyler to bullying in 2014 after he committed suicide She now hopes to share his story through six anti-bullying billboards with her son's picture.
Gun shop owners got excited after Governor Greg Abbott signed Texas Senate Bill 16 into law which will lower handgun carry license fees by 100 dollars.
Gun shop owners got excited after Governor Greg Abbott signed Texas Senate Bill 16 into law which will lower handgun carry license fees by 100 dollars.
After more than $2,000 raised McNiel middle school now has a bench to honor Lauren Landavazo, who was shot and killed on her way home from school last year.
After more than $2,000 raised McNiel middle school now has a bench to honor Lauren Landavazo, who was shot and killed on her way home from school last year.