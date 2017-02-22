Family loses home after morning blaze

A family of 12 is displaced Wednesday morning after a fire destroyed their home.

Iowa Park fire officials say they were called out to a home in the one hundred block of James drive after 5 a.m. to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Officials believe the fire started from the scented wax plug in.

It took over an hour to contain the fire. Officials say the home is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

