Family loses home after morning blaze

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
Around 1:00 p.m. a pickup truck was driving eastbound near Park Ranch Road when it was rear-ended by another pickup truck.
Some fun was had Friday at McNiel Middle School at their annual “McNiel’s Got Talent” show.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
