Officials: Texas man shot by deputies after he kills wife

CONROE, Texas (AP) - Sheriff's deputies responding to a 911 call made by an 11-year-old child north of Houston have shot and killed a knife-wielding man who investigators say had fatally stabbed his wife.

Montgomery County sheriff's officials said in a statement that the boy alerted authorities early Wednesday morning to say his father had stabbed his mother.

Responding deputies found the child with blood across much of his body.

When deputies entered the home they found the man in a bedroom and officials say he was shot when he moved toward the deputies while holding the knife.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the child suffered any physical injuries.

The incident occurred at a home in a housing development south of Conroe near W.G. Jones State Forest.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.