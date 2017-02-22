Drone helps contain Clay County wildfire

Fire crews have only been using drones for 6-8 months

CLAY COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -- A large grassfire in southern Clay County just north of Jacksboro has burned over a mile of brush.

Nine crews have been on scene since the start of the fire early Wednesday afternoon.

No structures have been lost and none are threatened at this time.

The firefighters used a drone that helped crews take control of the fire.

The issue these crews were having came from the rain fall this weekend.

The rain had saturated the ground, making it harder for the trucks and bulldozers to get close to the fire.

This drone was able to give fire fighters a bird’s eye view of where the fire was burning and ended up helping them take control of the blazes.

“What we’re trying to do is use the technology to give the commander a little better view of what's going on and what direction to go,” said Wichita Falls Fire Chief, Jon Reese.

Fire officials are still working to figure out what caused this fire.

They believe it sparked near a pile of brush that looked like a bonfire, but that was not confirmed.

