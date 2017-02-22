Drone helps contain Clay County wildfire

President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.
As North Korea continues testing its missiles, US plans a test of its defense system to shoot down an ICBM.
Interior Ministry official says 18 killed in suicide car bomb attack in eastern Afghanistan.
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.
Zbigniew Brzezinski, former national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, has died at the age of 89.
