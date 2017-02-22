Semi-truck accident shuts down northbound U.S. 287

Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.
The discovery of human trafficking following a traffic stop in Texoma has local child advocates fighting harder than ever.
The discovery of human trafficking following a traffic stop in Texoma has local child advocates fighting harder than ever.
Zbigniew Brzezinski, former national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, has died at the age of 89.
Zbigniew Brzezinski, former national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, has died at the age of 89, his daughter said.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.