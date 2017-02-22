Semi-truck accident shuts down northbound U.S. 287 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Semi-truck accident shuts down northbound U.S. 287

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
BELLEVUE, Tx (KAUZ) -

U.S. 287 is closed between Bellevue and the Truck Parking area south of Henrietta due to a semi-truck accident.

Texas DOT said the crash has closed all northbound lanes and will take hours to clean up.

DOT crews are detouring people around the accident through Bellevue and Henrietta.

