Nighthawks' McCullum earns IFL honors

Defending IFL MVP Charles McCullum started off the 2017 season exactly where he left off in 2016.

After leading the Nighthawks to the top ranked IFL offense last season, McCullum (6’2,205, Stillman College) exploded in team’s 2017 debut helping defeat the Iowa Barnstormers 68-53. McCullum completed 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards and seven touchdowns. He spread the ball around efficiently as he completed 83 percent of his passes and threw a touchdown passes to five different wide receivers.

Dating back to the last regular season game of the 2016 season, McCullum has now thrown for 18 touchdowns in back-to-back games. The dual-threat QB showed off his versatility as well as he also rushed for 25 yards and added a rushing touchdown.

The Nighthawks travel to face the Nebraska Danger in Week 2. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. central time at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island.

