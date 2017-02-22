HS basketball playoff pairings: Feb. 23-25

FILE: Tatum Veitenheimer and Windthorst will play in the Regional Tournament Friday / Source: KAUZ

Girls

Reg. I-3A Semifinals

#10 Bowie vs #3 Wall, 6 p.m. Friday at Midland College

Reg. II-2A Semifinals

#7 Windthorst vs #1 Martin's Mill, 8 p.m. Friday at McKinney North HS

TAPPS 1A Regionals

#6 Notre Dame vs San Angelo Cornerstone, 6 p.m. Friday in Eastland

Boys

Reg. I-4A Area Round

#12 Hirschi vs Mineral Wells, 6 p.m. Friday in Jacksboro

#18 Burkburnett vs Kennedale, 7:30 p.m. Friday in Jacksboro

Graham vs #16 Midlothian Heritage, 6 p.m. Friday in Aledo

Reg. I-3A Area Round

#22 Bowie vs Brady, 6:30 p.m. Friday in Cisco

Nocona vs Jim Ned, 7 p.m. Thursday in Mineral Wells

Reg. II-2A Area Round

#10 Electra vs Tom Bean, 7 p.m. Friday in Boyd

#14 Petrolia vs Lindsay, 7 p.m. Friday in Chico

Olney vs #1 Muenster, 7 p.m. Friday in Henrietta

Seymour vs Poolville, 7 p.m. Friday in Graham

Reg. I-1A Area Round

#18 Crowell vs #21 Meadow, 7 p.m. Friday in Floydada

Reg. III-1A Area Round

Bellevue vs Yantis, 6:30 p.m. Friday at McKinney Boyd HS

TAPPS 1A Regionals

#6 Notre Dame vs #2 Granbury NCTA, 2 p.m. Saturday, site TBD

