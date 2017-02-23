Sheriff: Texas officer's gunshot wound was self-inflicted

LAREDO, Texas (AP) - A South Texas sheriff says a police officer whose body was found at a law enforcement shooting range had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar (KWAY'-ahr) said Wednesday the gunshot wound to the chest of Lt. David Medina was "not consistent with foul play."

The Laredo Morning Times reports the findings are based on a preliminary investigation by the Webb County medical examiner's office.

Medina's body was found Tuesday at the shooting range by a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Authorities at the time didn't categorize the death as a suicide and said only that they weren't looking for any suspects.

Medina was a 13-year veteran of the Laredo school district police force and was the second in command.

Information from: Laredo Morning Times, http://www.lmtonline.com

