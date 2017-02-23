Bond denied for Texas woman accused of abducting fellow Muslim

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - An El Paso woman will remain in jail after a federal magistrate denied bond following testimony that she abducted another woman because her "lifestyle brought shame to the Muslim community."

The judge determined Wednesday that 35-year-old Norma Juarez Taha was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Court records show Taha was charged with one count of kidnapping after allegedly abducting the 20-year-old woman from her home, drugging her and taking her to Juarez, Mexico.

People in the home where she was taken took her to the border crossing earlier this month and turned her over to U.S. officials.

A court-appointed attorney for Taha says the victim's allegations are a fabrication and that Taha has always been law-abiding.

Taha is a naturalized U.S. citizen who's described in court documents as Mexican-Muslim.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.