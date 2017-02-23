Wichita Falls man arrested, charged with aggravated sexual assault

A Wichita Falls man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault after an incident early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 4200 block of Hughes for a report of a possible aggravated sexual assault around 6 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived they found one victim who told them that just after midnight he and a friend were asleep when he was awoken after being hit in the head. The victim said he saw a man, later identified as 33-year-old Drew Mathis, standing over them with a gun.

The victim said he saw Mathis sexually assault his friend and the two then left the residence. Police were able to locate a residence on file for Mathis in the 600 block of Sunset. Officers went to that address to attempt to locate the second victim.

Officers said they knocked on the door and the second victim eventually came out and the door was shut and locked behind them. Officers set up a perimeter and at approximately 8:15 Mathis finally exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Mathis was transported to the Wichita County Jail where he was charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation and aggravated sexual assault.