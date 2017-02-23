Wichita County man dies after falling into fire pit

A Wichita County man has died after falling into a fire pit at his home.

The man was found by fire officials after they responded to a residence in the 1800 block of River Road. Officials said when they arrived they found him lying over a burning grill and was on fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for an autopsy. The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

