WF business owner on path to success following I.D.E.A. WF competitions

A Wichita Falls woman took a hobby she used for Christmas ornaments one year and turned it into a local business.

Brenna Pohlod got her business off the ground after close friends and family took notice of her craft.

Since Clinkers was born in March of 2013, Pohlod has been reaching for the stars.

"I'm one of those people who likes to go big or go home," she said.

The first year she was in business a friend told her about the I.D.E.A WF competition, but it was already too late for Pohlod to enter.

"I was like, okay, for next year I definitely want to get into this and see what it's about. Anything that can help get funding and advertising for my business is never a bad thing," she said.

The last two years, Pohlod has attended orientation, made an executive summary and made it to the finalist's category; pitching her business to a panel of judges.

But she has yet to win.

"I got a lot of really good feedback from everybody. So, I'm going to take that feedback and apply it 100-percent this year and come back next year. I want to guarantee I'm actually going to win this next round," Pohlod said.

The custom painter of everything from coffee mugs, champagne flutes, to beer glasses, encourages other business owners to take on the challenge of the I.D.E.A WF competition as well.

"It can never hurt. Especially if you've got an idea or you're a small business just starting. Even if you don't win, all the knowledge and the feedback you get from just entering and doing the process of having to actually sit down and write a plan, it makes you reevaluate your entire business," she said.

Pohlod's hand painted coffee mugs can be found at Frank and Joe's in Parker Square.

To place an order or set up a wine glass painting party head to the Clinkers facebook page.

The next I.D.E.A WF orientation is next Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at MSU.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

