Wichita Falls working to attract more manufacturing jobs

In Wichita Falls there is a strong emphasis being put on bringing in more manufacturing jobs.

City leaders discussed the issue at their strategic planning meetings earlier this month.

Aerospace manufacturing jobs will be Wichita Falls' number one priority for recruitment in 2017.

"We are an aerospace community and we've already got quite a few employers that are heavily into the aerospace industry like Arconic, Howmet and Pratt & Whitney," Henry Florsheim, C.E.O of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce said.

He adds there is more money in manufacturing jobs and they bring in revenue from the outside.

"We've had success in that industry already," Florsheim said. "And we are going to ramp up our efforts to more narrowly target those sorts of companies."

Just one week ago Vitro Architectural Glass was awarded a $55 million dollar expansion for a new large jumbo coater that will bring 50 new jobs to the city.

Florsheim believes these companies bring an array of jobs.

"Those jobs offer both industrial type positions for somebody that hasn't gone through a four year degree," Florsheim said. "And then they also offer positions for engineers, management team, sales, marketing and all those sorts of positions as well."

It is all in an effort to increase the city's population.

"We have to focus on the target jobs, manufacturing," Florsheim said. "We got to focus on these other targets that we have to build up like downtown."

Florsheim said they are currently working with a couple smaller companies right now that could add 15 to 20 jobs.

He adds that Wichita Falls is a hard working workforce and that employers notice.

