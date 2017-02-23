Wichita Falls working to attract more manufacturing jobs

The trail by the Falls in Lucy Park will soon have a new bridge across it.
Texas lawmakers have voted to allow handgun permit holders to have guns in their parked cars outside schools.
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of...
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.
A fire at a home on the 4300 block of Chelsea Drive in Wichita Falls causes about $190,000 worth of damage.
