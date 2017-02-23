Wichita Falls woman prepares to run Boston Marathon - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls woman prepares to run Boston Marathon

By Ian Klein, Reporter


WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- One Wichita Falls woman is preparing for her first full marathon, which just happens to be the Boston Marathon.

Patti Bateman is a mother, wife and serves as a pastor at the Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Wichita Falls.

Most people running in this race have qualify though other marathons, but Patti’s story is a little different.

She was chosen to run with the non-profit group called "261 Fearless.”

Along with training for this 26.2 mile race she is also raising $7000 for team 261 Fearless which helps empower women to connect through the freedom of running.

Bateman has always had a love for running and will get to run next to one of her idols Kathrine Switzer, the first woman ever to run the Boston Marathon, wearing the number 261.

“I think it's going to be exhilarating and that's the thing with training, it gives you time to think how amazing the experience is going to be and I hope to just take it all in,” said Bateman.

Money raise will help start running clubs for woman all over the country through the 261 Fearless Organization.

This year’s Boston Marathon is scheduled for April 17, 2017.

To donate on Patti’s behalf CLICK HERE

