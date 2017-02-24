HS diamonds scores and highlights: Feb. 23 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS diamonds scores and highlights: Feb. 23

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Henrietta's Kagen Campbell throws a pitch against Wichita Falls on Thursday / Source: KAUZ Henrietta's Kagen Campbell throws a pitch against Wichita Falls on Thursday / Source: KAUZ
Holliday's Blake Gray prepares to swing against Vernon Thursday in Jacksboro / Source: KAUZ Holliday's Blake Gray prepares to swing against Vernon Thursday in Jacksboro / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Baseball

Lake Cities Classic - Lewisville

#5 Rider    9
Lone Star  1

Frisco      6
#5 Rider  5

North Texas Tournament of Champions

Iowa Park  8
Sanger      5
IP: Chris Dickens: Win, Ridgley Dietrichson 3/3, 5 RBI

Iowa Park  7
Princeton   6
IP: Kase Johnson: Win, Derek Hostas: GW single

Wichita Falls  0
Decatur        11

Godley         14
Wichita Falls  1

Burkburnett     0
Stephenville  13

Burkburnett            3
FW Nolan Catholic  4

Haskell Tournament

Hirschi  18
Olney      6

Jacksboro/Peaster Tournament

Archer City  7
Holliday       8

Vernon   4
Holliday  5 - Watch highlights above!

Vernon     20
Jacksboro  2

Softball

Henrietta Tournament

Wichita Falls  0
Henrietta        4 - Watch highlights on the right!

Nocona            0
#8 Windthorst  13 - Watch highlights here!

Vernon     13
Jacksboro  4

Iowa Park  3
Seymour    0

River Road  7
City View     8

Haskell  18
Nocona   4

Iowa Park  4
Pampa       6

Wichita Falls   2
#8 Windthorst  4

Seymour    4
Jacksboro  6

Vernon     2
Henrietta  4

Pampa     1
City View  6

Lady Rabbit Invitational - Bowie

Decatur  6
Bowie     1

Arlington Heights  13
Bowie                    2

Springtown  1
Petrolia        9

Petrolia        16
FW Christian  1

Ice Breaker Tournament - Abilene 

Rider     0
Abilene  5

Coahoma  2
Graham     3

Big Spring  10
Graham        0

Breckenridge  6
Graham          0

NCTC Tournament

Holliday       0
Valley View  2

Holliday        5
Farmersville  3

Bonham             4
#10 Archer City  0

#10 Archer City  7
Gainesville        4

Everman Tournament

Hirschi                0
Arlington Bowie  13

    •   
