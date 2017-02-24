Nocona advances to Regional Quarterfinals - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nocona advances to Regional Quarterfinals

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Nocona won an Area championship Thursday night in Mineral Wells / Source: KAUZ Nocona won an Area championship Thursday night in Mineral Wells / Source: KAUZ
MINERAL WELLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Reg. I-3A Area Round

Nocona   55
Jim Ned  43

Reg. Qtrs: Nocona vs Dublin/Peaster winner, TBD

