WFPD arrest man carrying 18 grams of meth

Wichita Falls police arrest a man after finding methamphetamine and cocaine in his vehicle.

On Thursday night around 11 p.m. officers witnessed 61-year-old Victor Saied fail to stop at a red light near 6th and Lamar in Wichita Falls.

After stopping the vehicle, officers suspected Saied was under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers were given permission to search the vehicle where they found two small baggies both containing a white crystalized substance and one which contained a small white rock like substance. Police tested the substances and they tested positive for meth and cocaine.

The methamphetamine weighed 18.8 grams and the cocaine weighed .3 grams.

Saied was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one over four grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one under one gram.

Police also said that both charges were enhanced due to the fact that Saied was within 1000 feet of a day care which is a drug free zone.