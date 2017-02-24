South Winds Deliver High Fire Danger, Warm Temps

We'll make it to the 80s on this final day of February and wildfire danger is high. Today will be a cloudier day than Monday but the cloud cover doesn't come with any chance of rain. Winds will be gusty this afternoon and because of the winds, wildfire danger will be high especially across our western counties. A cold front will come through overnight, turning our winds northerly. Wednesday will be noticeably cooler with highs closer to 60 degrees. Things won't change much weather wise between Wednesday and Saturday. The coming weekend is looking windy and relatively warm with highs from the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist