Wichita County gun range closer to completion

Construction continues on the Wichita County firing range in hopes it will be completed by June 1st.

Commissioners were updated Friday on the project and are happy with the progress.

Woody Gossom, Wichita County Judge, said some people are concerned with it being built off of a busy highway.

He wants to remind the community that just law enforcement will be using the range and no amateurs.

However, they are taking extra precautions to keep passerby's safe.

"We built this to NRA standards," Judge Gossom said. "And we've actually increased some of the protective walls and barriers."

The project is about 40 percent complete.

Some work is being done by the county and some by the contractor.

The Wichita County Sheriff's Department's previous gun range was in Burkburnett, but the lease was not renewed.

The new location will be off highway 287 near the Jolly truck stop.

