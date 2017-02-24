Wichita county weigh station making progress

A new weigh station west of Iowa Park is close to coming to fruition.

Wichita county commissioners were updated on the project Friday and are expecting architectural drawings within the next week.

Highway 287 has many oversize vehicles and drugs come through the county.

That is part of the reason why TxDot reached out to the county last year regarding a new weigh station.

"They had asked us to improve that facility, put in a permanent set of scales, where it would be more readily available for them to use," Barry Mahler, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 3 said. "And that is what we are going to do."

Woody Gossom, Wichita County Judge, believes the oversized semi trucks can be dangerous.

"If you have got an 80,000 pound vehicle going down the highway at 70 mph and there is something wrong with their breaks system, or other safety items, that's a lot of danger," Judge Gossom said.

Moving forward, big trucks will have to comply with weight restrictions.

Commissioner Mahler said getting drugs off the road is also important.

"We are in the process of trying to get some of our Sheriffs deputies qualified to use that station also," Commissioner Mahler said. "And it will be a good place for not only D.P.S., but also our Sheriff's deputies to use it if they need to do some kind of intervention out on the highway."

TxDot and Wichita County are partnering up on the project with one common goal.

"The whole purpose of it is to keep the roadways more safe," Commissioner Mahler said. "And we are going to build a facility out there that will help our law enforcement people do that."

"It gives us a better place than we have right now," Judge Gossom said.

The county currently does not have any prices for the project, but they could seem some in the next 7 to 10 days.

Wichita county has a grant from TxDot for the project that covers approximately 80 percent of the funds.

They have also been setting some of their funds aside from the state for the project.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved