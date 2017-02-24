Chili Helps Raise Money For the Community

Chili, Beans, Cornbread and Cobbler could all be sampled for just two dollars at the 10th Annual Falls Chili Cook-off. More than 20 local organizations and businesses brought their best tasting dish to the J.S Bridwell Ag Center. Michel Leach tasted Kiowa Casino's chili.

"It wasn't too hot, it's sweet, it's a very very good chili," Leach said.

All the proceeds raised go to the United Way and will stay right here in the community. The event lasted from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.

"This event right here, it's very very good. I like it every time it comes," Leach said.

The dishes could win The Judged Awards and the People's Choice Awards. James Lane Air Conditioning and Plumbing won the first ever judges award for beans at the Falls Chili Cook-Off.

"We're really full, happy, we're excited," Laura Henderson.

Below you can find a list of tonight's winners

JUDGED AWARDS

Chili

1st: Tranter Heat Exchangers

2nd: Lowes

3rd: Rider High School Culinary Arts

Beans

1st: James Lane Air Conditioning and Plumbing

2nd: Tranter Heat Exchangers

3rd: Atmos Energy

Cornbread

1st: Brookdale

2nd: Oncor

3rd: United Regional Hospital

Cobbler

1st: Atmos Energy

2nd: Wells Fargo

3rd: Vernon College Culinary Arts with BISD

Texas Heat: Oncor Energy

PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS

Showmanship: Chase Bank

Beans: James Lane Air Conditioning and Plumbing

Chili: Community Healthcare

Cobbler: The Kitchen

Cornbread: United Regional