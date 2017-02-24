MSU Tennis roundup: February 24

Mustangs power past UCO, UNK for season-opening sweep

Midwestern State earned a pair of victories to open the 2017 season Friday at the MSU Tennis Center with a 6-3 win over Central Oklahoma and a 9-0 sweep of Nebraska-Kearney.



Midwestern State began the day against Central Oklahoma, opening up an early 3-0 lead on the Bronchos after doubles play. No. 19 Bianca Duff and Maddy Coffman helped the Mustangs clinch the victory with a pair of straight-set wins at No. 3 and 5 singles, respectively, to finish with 2-0 records in their first appearances as Mustangs.



Central Oklahoma (4-3) earned its first point of the afternoon with 43rd-ranked Alli Hodges collecting a straight-set win over Daria Panferova at No. 1 singles for a 5-1 score.



Greta Lazzarotto stretched the MSU lead to 6-1 with a super tiebreaker win on court four. The Bronchos took the final two matches with Kirtana Bhat registering a narrow 2-6, 6-3, 18-16 win over Eirini Kontaki at No. 2 singles while Jenny Bond collected a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Ashley Ramirez at No. 6 for a 6-3 final.

Mustangs coast to win over No. 21 Nebraska-Kearney in home opener

The Mustangs powered their way to a sweep over Nebraska-Kearney (3-2) in the nightcap. Midwestern earned straight-set wins on all six singles courts with Panferova recording the clincher on court one en route to the 9-0 victory.



Midwestern State faces a stiff test tomorrow as the Mustangs take on No. 9 St. Mary's (Texas) in an 11 a.m. matchup at the Southlake Tennis Center.

Midwestern State took care of No. 21 Nebraska-Kearney in convincing fashion Friday afternoon with a 7-2 victory over the Lopers in its home opener at the MSU Tennis Center.



The 15th-ranked Mustangs (1-1) set the stage early with a doubles sweep, dropping just two games in the process to take a 3-0 lead heading into singles.



Junior Vasudev Vijayaraman extended the MSU lead to 4-0 with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alvaro Arias at No. 2 singles before senior Chris Norrie tallied the clincher on court six with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Justin Nguyen.



Nebraska-Kearney (4-1) earned its first point of the match with Aaron Reekie posting a 7-5, 6-3 win over Dylan Hall at No. 5 for a 5-1 score.



No. 5 Ramon Toyos rallied from a first set defeat to earn a win at No. 1 singles with a 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 triumph. The senior pushed his career win total to 97 Friday following singles and doubles wins as he looks to become the 11th Mustang in program history to reach 100 career victories.



The Lopers tacked on their second win of the afternoon with Mohab El Zanaty recording a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 decision over sophomore Dillon Pineda on court three. At No. 4 singles, freshman Angel Palacios rallied for a 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 victory over Pepe Balado to conclude the match.



Midwestern State goes for its second top-25 win of the season tomorrow as the Mustangs face off against No. 23 St. Mary's at the Southlake Tennis Center at 11 a.m.



