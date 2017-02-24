HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 24 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 24

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Rider's Keeyley Ayala scores a goa vs. Old High. / Source: KAUZ Rider's Keeyley Ayala scores a goa vs. Old High. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls 

District 5-5A

Rider             2
Wichita Falls 0
RID: Keeley Ayala G 

District 3-4A

Burkburnett  3
Decatur       0
BURK: Marley Cooke 3 G

Hirschi       1 
Bridgeport  0

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider              0
Wichita Falls  1
WF: Alex Ramirez G 

District 3-4A

Burkburnett   1
Decatur        5
BURK: Jacob Barron G

Hirschi       0
Bridgeport 2

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

    •   
