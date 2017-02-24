Iowa Park's Colton Dickerson signs to HPU for Football - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Iowa Park's Colton Dickerson signs to HPU for Football

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
IP's Colton Dickerson signs to play football at Howard Payne University. / Source: KAUZ IP's Colton Dickerson signs to play football at Howard Payne University. / Source: KAUZ
IOWA PARK, TX (KAUZ) -

Iowa Park High School's Colton Dickerson signed to play college football Friday afternoon! Dickerson will play for the Howard Payne Yellowjackets in Brownwood. 

Dickerson had a great all-around senior season for the Hawks. He led Iowa Park with 108 tackles, ran for over 600 yards, caught for over 500 yards and took over at quarterback in the playoffs after Dylan Meyer was hurt. He was named 1st-team all-district at both safety and wide receiver.

He said location and the chance to play quickly were big factors in choosing HPU, where he expects to begin as a defensive back but could see some work on the offensive side, as well.

Click on the video players to hear from Colton!

