HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 24

By Quinton Walter
Hirschi's Mark Harrell during introductions as the Huskies face Mineral Wells in the Area Round. / Source: KAUZ Hirschi's Mark Harrell during introductions as the Huskies face Mineral Wells in the Area Round. / Source: KAUZ
Girls

Reg. I-3A Semifinal - Midland

#10 Bowie  45
#3 Wall       47 - Watch highlights here!

Reg. II-2A Semifinal - McKinney

#7 Windthorst    36
#1 Martin's Mill  68 - Watch highlights above!

TAPPS 1A Regional - Eastland

#4 Notre Dame     26
S.A. Cornerstone  41
ND: Sophie Luig 12 pts, Keeley Johnston 10

Boys

Reg. I-4A Area Rd.

Mineral Wells  49
#12 Hirschi      51 - Watch highlights on the right!

Reg. Qtrs: #12 Hirschi vs #17 Waxahachie Life, TBD

Kennedale           90
#18 Burkburnett   85 - Watch highlights here!
F/OT
BURK: Darion Chafin 28 pts, Case Caldwell 17

Graham                        55
#16 Midlothian Heritage  60
GRA: Jaxon Brockway 19 pts, Steven Kimberling 13

Reg. I-3A Area Rd.

#22 Bowie  76
Brady         47 

Reg. Qtrs: #22 Bowie vs #5 Brock, 6:30 p.m. Monday in Saginaw

Reg. Qtrs: Nocona vs #7 Peaster, 7 p.m. Tuesday in Decatur

Reg. II-2A Area Rd.

#10 Electra  62
Tom Bean    53 

Seymour  33
Poolville   31 - Watch highlights here!

#1 Muenster  55
Olney             25
OLN: Brent McCorkle 11 pts - Watch highlights here!

#14 Petrolia  52
Lindsay         48

Reg. Qtrs: #10 Electra vs Seymour, TBD

Reg. Qtrs: #14 Petrolia vs #1 Muenster, TBD

Reg. I-1A Area Rd.

#18 Crowell   62
#21 Meadow  65

Reg. III-1A Area Rd. 

Bellevue  45
Yantis      50 - Watch highlights here!

TAPPS 1A Regional

#6 Notre Dame vs #2 Granbury NCTA, 2 p.m. Saturday at Saginaw Boswell HS

