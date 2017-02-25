HS Softball scores and highlights: February 24 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Softball scores and highlights: February 24

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Henrietta vs. Seymour softball. / Source: KAUZ Henrietta vs. Seymour softball. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Softball

Henrietta Tournament

Seymour  10
Nocona      9

Wichita Falls  5
Pampa           9

Iowa Park   5
Jacksboro  8

Vernon  13
Nocona   2

Wichita Falls  5
City View       5

Seymour    1
Henrietta  13

Vernon      8
City View  4

River Road  9
Iowa Park    3

Pampa       3
Henrietta  13

Lady Rabbit Invitational - Bowie

Bowie      8
Petrolia  11

Arlington Heights  7
Petrolia                4

Pilot Point  8
Bowie        4

Ice Breaker Tournament - Abilene

Rider          5
Big Spring  3
RID: Jaida Vinson HR

Ab. Cooper  11
Rider             0

Graham        1
Sweetwater  2

Graham    4
Abilene  16

Everman Tournament

Hirschi         2
Lake Worth  8

Trimble Tech  8
Hirschi           4

NCTC-Sanger Tournament

Holliday      9
Sunnyvale  3

Ponder   0
Holliday  7

#10 Archer City  4 
Denison             4

Allen Tournament 

Burkburnett  6
Sachse        5
BURK: Faith Hollingsworth HR

Prosper        9
Burkburnett  1

Baseball

Lewisville Lake Cities Classic

Rider      4
Hebron  8

Plano  7
Rider  8

NTX Tournament of Champions

Iowa Park      3
M. Heritage  12

Iowa Park     7
Castleberry  7

Burkburnett  16
Castleberry    3
BURK: Connor Bachert 5 RBI

Crandall        3
Burkburnett  7 

Wichita Falls  3 
Sanger           4

Haskell Tournament

Hirschi  16
Rotan     4

Jacksboro/Peaster Tournament

Vernon             1
SW Christian  11

Vernon   7
Peaster  8

Holliday    2
Peaster  10

Holliday          1
SW Christian  9

Early Tournament

Windthorst  13
Jim Ned        8

Windthorst   22
Brady             2

Windthorst  11
Comanche   9

Tioga Tournament

Saint Jo     8
Howe JV  12

