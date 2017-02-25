HS Softball scores and highlights: February 24

Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.
HS SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS Region I-4A Final - Abilene Christian University #6 Andrews 8 #8 Vernon 3 F/Gm 2 #6 Andrews 4 #8 Vernon 5 F/Gm 3 Vernon wins series, 2-1 and advances to State! Region I-2A Final - Bowie #2 Petrolia 3 #8 Archer City 4 F/Gm 2 Archer City wins series 2-0, and advances to State! Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
