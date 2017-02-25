Fast start carries Javelinas to series-opening win over Mustangs - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fast start carries Javelinas to series-opening win over Mustangs

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
MSU Sports
KINGSVILLE, TX (KAUZ) -

Haley Boyett went 4-for-4 with three RBI while Carlie Clark tossed a two-hitter to lead Texas A&M-Kingsville to a 9-1 five-inning run rule of Midwestern State in the series opener Friday evening at Hubert Field.

Texas A&M-Kingsville (6-5, 1-3 LSC) scored seven runs on seven hits and three Midwestern State (9-9, 2-2 LSC) errors in the first two innings. The Javelinas loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the first inning before a two-RBI single to left field for Roxy Chapa gave TAMUK an early advantage. Boyett followed two batters later with another single to left to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Javelinas tacked on four runs in the second with Randa Hatter driving in a run with a single to center field with no outs for a 4-0 score. Boyett drove in her second run of the game with one out with an infield single before Alexei Gonzalez capped off the frame with a two-RBI single to left for a 7-0 advantage.

A one-out single for Kelcee Thompson broke up a no-hitter for Clark in the top of the fourth inning for two runners on after Taylor Bermudes led off the inning with a walk. Carli Woolsey followed with a single to center while a sacrifice fly to left field for Taylor Mordecai plated Bermudes for a 7-1 game.

TAMUK stretched its lead back to seven in the bottom half of the fourth with Arabella Acosta-Cantu driving in a score on a single to third. The Javelinas earned the run rule in the fifth with Boyett singling to left field with the bases loaded to end the game at 9-1.

