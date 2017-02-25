Midwestern State University unveils part of history

Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."
Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.
Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.
Scotland-Windthorst VFW Post 2676 and it's auxiliary held Memorial Day ceremony's in those respective towns with American Legion Riders and Hirschi Jr. ROTC members to remember those who have fallen fighting for our country.
Scotland-Windthorst VFW Post 2676 and it's auxiliary held Memorial Day ceremony's in those respective towns with American Legion Riders and Hirschi Jr. ROTC members to remember those who have fallen fighting for our country.
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.