Midwestern State University unveils part of history

In 1950, Willie Faye Battle was accepted to was then Midwestern University.

A Booker T. Washington graduate, Battle showed up to register for class for her freshman year, only to be turned away.

“She was denied enrollment because she was African American,” said Becky Trammell, with the Wichita County Historical Commission.

Battle and 5 others wanted to make a difference by desegregating Midwestern University.

They filed a court case that went all the way to the Supreme Court and 4 years later made Midwestern the first state university in Texas to desegregate.

Saturday morning, a monument was unveiled at MSU to honor the original 6 students and the first 25 African American students that were integrated in 1954.

“I am very honored to be out here today,” said Trammell.

“We are proud of that fact and we are proud of the men and women that were able to make that happen,” said Syretta Green with Midwestern State University.

Sajati Hale-Williams is the granddaughter of Willie Faye Battle and was there Saturday in her honor.

“We are really proud of the legacy that she left us and left right here on campus at Midwestern,” said Hale-Williams. “She always put into us that we could be whatever we wanted to be. That we could do whatever we wanted to do. There was no glass ceiling for us. The lord had put in us a purpose to be and do anything that we wanted to do.”



Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved