Texas Warrant Roundup Gets Underway This Weekend

Law enforcement officials across Texas will be out in force starting Saturday morning for the ‘Great Warrant Roundup.’

The annual ‘Great Warrant Roundup’ works to collect any debt owed on outstanding warrants, no matter if they’re for traffic violations, parking violations, or criminal warrants.

According to officials, once the roundup starts, you can be arrested any time or anywhere, even at work or school.

Anyone found with an unpaid warrant during the roundup could also lose their drivers license until that warrant is resolved.

In Wichita Falls, notices have been mailed to individuals with active warrants.

During the next two weeks, individual's with outstanding city citations are encouraged to appear in person or contact Wichita Falls Municipal Court in order to avoid the embarrassment of being arrested.

How to clear an outstanding warrant:

1. Pay in person or by mail at Wichita Falls Municipal Court, 611 Bluff St Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

2. Online at www.wichitafallstx.gov

