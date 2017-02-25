Mustangs win three periods, rebounding battle but fall to TWU in finale

Winning three quarters wasn't enough for Midwestern State in its season finale Saturday afternoon at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



Texas Woman's outscored the Mustangs 24-9 in a decisive second period then hung on for a 56-51 win to end the season with an 18-10 mark.



The Pioneers enter next week's Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament at the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3-seed West Texas A&M Friday at noon at the Allen Event Center.



Midwestern closes the season with an 8-18 overall mark finishing ninth with a 5-15 mark in league play.



MSU senior forward Jennifer Arbuckle scored 10 points in her final collegiate performance, while junior guard Jasmine Richardson tallied 10 points to go along with four assists and three rebounds.



The Mustangs used a quick start to take a 12-6 lead over TWU following the first period of play, but Texas Woman's used a 12-3 run over the first four minutes of the second period to claim an 18-15 advantage following back-to-back jumpers by senior Emily Spector.



Spector paced all scorers with 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while fellow senior Kanesha Saygo notched 12 points and handed out five assists for the Pioneers.



Andrea Mapua's 3-pointers from the left corner capped a 7-2 run over the final 3:48 of the first half as TWU took led 30-21 at the break.



Midwestern State outscored the Pioneers 15-14 and 15-12 in the third and fourth periods, respectively, but could pull no closer than three points down the stretch.

