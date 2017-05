Notre Dame cant overcome NCTA

High School Softball All games at UT-Austin's McCombs Field Class 4A Semifinals #2 Krum (37-4) vs #5 Beeville Jones (34-6), 9 a.m. Thursday #8 Vernon (24-7) vs #1 Liberty Hill (38-2-1), noon Thursday Class 4A Championship Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, noon Saturday Class 2A Semifinals #1 Shiner (24-2-2) vs #4 Woden (24-2), 9 a.m. Wednesday #8 Archer City (28-6-2) vs #7 Bells (30-3), noon Wednesday Class 2A Championship Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 3 p.m. Thursday Copyri...

High School Softball All games at UT-Austin's McCombs Field Class 4A Semifinals #2 Krum (37-4) vs #5 Beeville Jones (34-6), 9 a.m. Thursday #8 Vernon (24-7) vs #1 Liberty Hill (38-2-1), noon Thursday Class 4A Championship Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, noon Saturday Class 2A Semifinals #1 Shiner (24-2-2) vs #4 Woden (24-2), 9 a.m. Wednesday #8 Archer City (28-6-2) vs #7 Bells (30-3), noon Wednesday Class 2A Championship Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 3 p.m. Thursday Copyri...