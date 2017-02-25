Season revived! Mustangs take on UT-Permian Basin Thursday in Allen

Midwestern State received a shot at redemption Saturday night to claim the No. 8 seed in the Lone Star Conference Postseason set for March 2-5 at the Allen Event Center.



The Mustangs take on UT-Permian Basin in the quarterfinal round Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.



MSU needed a loss by either Angelo State or Eastern New Mexico Saturday night to advance to postseason. The Rams claimed a 79-73 win at Western New Mexico to claim the No. 8 seed, but ENMU struggled without a field goal over the final 8 minutes in a 53-51 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville.



The result three-way tie at 7-11 for seventh place resolved with Angelo State coming out as the No. 7 seed with a 3-1 mark against MSU and ENMU.



The Mustangs and Greyhounds re-entered a brand new regular tiebreaker. The teams split the regular season matchups, but MSU prevailed on the strength of an 80-73 win over top seed UT-Permian Basin earlier this season at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



All games air live on ESPN 95.5 FM in Wichita Falls beginning with the Taco Casa Pregame Show 15 minutes prior to tipoff. The games also simulcast via audio streaming on the Mustangs Digital Network at MSUMustangs.tv.



Discounted tickets are available through the MSU Ticket Office in D.L. Ligon Coliseum through Tuesday afternoon.



Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.com, as well as the Allen Event Center box office. Single-session tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.



All seven games will be streamed live free of charge through the LSC's GameCentral portal (http://portal.stretchinternet.com/lonestar). In addition to supporting desktop and laptop computers, GameCentral's responsive design will support mobile devices as well (iPad, iPhones, Android).



The LSC Men's Basketball Tournament Champion earns the league's automatic qualification to the 2017 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball South Central Regional held March 11, 12 and 14 at a site to be determined. The winner of the South Central Region will advance to the Elite Eight in Sioux Falls, S.D., on March 22, 23 and 25.