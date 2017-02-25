Javelinas take series over Mustangs with Saturday sweep

Texas A&M-Kingsville earned its first-ever series sweep against Midwestern State Saturday afternoon with the Javelinas clinching the series with a 5-1 win in game one of the doubleheader before prevailing 6-5 in eight innings in game two.



GAME 1 RECAP

Texas A&M-Kingsville scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings en route to a 5-1 victory over Midwestern State to begin Saturday's doubleheader.



Arabella Acosta-Cantu broke a scoreless contest in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-out RBI single to center field for a 1-0 Texas A&M-Kingsville (7-5, 2-3 LSC) lead. A second MSU error in the inning plated two more unearned runs for the Javelinas to stretch their lead to 3-0.



A leadoff solo home run for Victoria Schoonard-Saborio added to the Javelinas lead in the fifth before a pair of singles and a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position for TAMUK. A grounder to second base for Delila Gillespie drove in another run for the Javelinas for a 5-0 score after five.



Lauren Lindgren led off the sixth for Midwestern State (9-10, 2-3 LSC) with a single to left field before back-to-back TAMUK errors placed the freshman on third base with no outs. A one-out RBI single to center for Carli Woolsey brought in the first run for the Mustangs for a 5-1 game.



Taylor Bermudes began the seventh inning with a single down the right field line but a strikeout and double play ended the threat for MSU with the Javelinas earning the game one victory.

GAME 2 RECAP

Randa Hatter delivered a walk-off single down the right field line in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel Texas A&M-Kingsville to a 6-5 victory and a series sweep in game two.



A leadoff homer to left field for Misty Muniz in the seventh inning sent the game to extras with a 5-5 score.



Texas A&M-Kingsville (8-5, 3-3 LSC) went in front 4-0 after a three-run third inning. After Haley Boyett scored the first run of the game on a Rachael Longoria single in the second, she followed with a two-RBI triple to right center in the third to extend the TAMUK lead to 3-0. Lauren Oatman followed in the next at bat with an RBI single to third for a 4-0 contest.



Midwestern State (9-11, 2-4 LSC) answered in the top of the fourth with Kelsey Knox driving in MSU's first runs with a two-RBI double to left center to cut the TAMUK lead in half. Lindgren then belted out her second triple of the season to plate two additional runs and knot the game at 4-4.



Longoria delivered a second RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to give the Javelinas a 5-4 advantage before Muniz's home run in the seventh.

