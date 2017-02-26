Local businesses thrive at home and garden show

Seas of green, colorful yard décor, and exotic animals make up the Arts Alive Home and Garden Show.

Katherine Smith is a 3rd generation of Smith’s garden town in Wichita Falls.

“My grandfather started growing plants in his yard in Burkburnett more than 65 years ago and started selling them and then gradually,” said Smith. “We started opening the first store in Wichita Falls and have had a couple of locations since then.”

Arts Alive is dear to Smith’s heart. Her father being one of the original coordinators of the show.

She said the best thing about having a business is giving back to the community.

“We're the ones that you see all over town,” said Smith. “Where ever you happen to be and ask the questions and we're the ones who are connected to a community and ready to help.”

You don’t have to have a green thumb to enjoy the event.

Kim Draper runs tastefully simple out of her home and is showing people cooking made easy.

“Creamy garlic chicken,” said Draper. “It's made with Greek yogurt our garlic seasoning and our season salt.”She likes the flexibility of having a small business.

“We can do a lot of this out of our home,” said Draper. I mean I work full time and I’m doing this on the side.”

“Local businesses are the ones who support the community,” said Smith. “If you have people who are trying to get their little league team started and people who are doing fundraisers. It's the local businesses that are going to help out.”



