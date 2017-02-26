Assault leaves a man with injuries to the face

Police are on the search for who is responsible for an assault in Wichita Falls that left one man with injuries to the face.

Police say they do not have any suspects in custody at the time, but they do have a description.

The incident is still under investigation and police said no more information can be released at this time.

Police were called out neat the Whataburger on Central Freeway around 10:30 Saturday night to a report of gun shots.

When police arrived, they found a victim in the parking lot with cuts and bruises to the face.

The victim told police he went to a residence in Wichita Falls Saturday evening when he was jumped and forced to drive to the Red Roof Inn on Central Freeway.

Police said the victim told them he tried to jump out of the car.

They said the person suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Stay with 6 as we continue to follow this story.



