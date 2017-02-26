Windthorst Community Center Daycare hosts open house

A branch of the Windthorst Community Center opened it's door Sunday afternoon for the public.

The WCC Daycare hosted an open house with ice cream and chocolate milk to invite parents to sign up their children before spring break.

The daycare facility has been open since October 31st and the community center director said building a relationship with families in the area is a top priority.

"We just feel like starting young is the best way to go. If we can learn these children and they can learn their community and we can get to know them at a young age that will help grow our facility and our community and make us closer," Shiloh Schlumpf, WCC Director said.

The daycare on FM 174 is only going to serve as a temporary branch of the community center.

Officials are working on plans to build a large community center just outside of city limits on FM 174 that will have child care, a fitness center, and meetings rooms among a list of other things that will meet the needs of the community.

Schlumpf said child care was an immediate need to the area which is why they decided to open up the daycare before the community center was built.

