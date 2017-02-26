Y Minute: YMCA Close to Breaking Ground

Years in the making, the YMCA is gearing up to push forward into the next phase of the Capital Campaign Program.

There's been a lot of discussion about the plans for the new YMCA campus and the YMCA is about ready to put those plans into action.

April 2017.

That's when YMCA leaders hope to break ground on the new buildings that will surround the Bill Bartley Family YMCA.

“The Bill Bartley Branch is our family branch, we’ve been here for 35 years. It was a star back 35 years ago. It’s what Wichita Falls needed but that’s 35 years ago. It’s outdated. We need some progress. We need to get back to what our kids, our youth, our seniors all need the Y to be," said Dennis Cannedy, a volunteer on the Capital Campaign Committee.

The Capital Campaign has reached 80% of their goal after campaigning for around 3 years.

Construction will begin on the new gymnastics center first and then the double gymnasium which will hold basketball courts and an indoor soccer field followed by the new Early Childhood Development Center.

“This is a real change for Wichita Falls. We’re bringing us up to par with Austin, Fort Worth, and Dallas so we feel really good about that,” said Cannedy.

This project will add 80,000 square feet to the Family YMCA campus and allow the YMCA to catch up to the growth of Wichita Falls.

"Instead of being crammed like sardines in our existing gyms they're going to have a spacious, new facility. It'll be great for coaches, spectators, players," said Noel Filer, Mission Advancement Director for the YMCA.

The Early Childhood Development Center will allow the YMCA to accept more children into the program and give the children a better experience like the planned addition of a youth library and better playgrounds.

Filer says it’s time for the YMCA and the people of Wichita Falls to see what they've worked together to build.

"We have worked so hard to make this possible. I tell you, we could not have done this without the generous support of our community," said Filer.

Construction is expected to take 14-16 months to be completed.

If you haven't donated yet but would like to, contact the YMCA at (940) 761-1000.

